The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra has said the reported attendance of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, at his parents’ burial in February is mere speculation.Kanu, who was on bail while facing an alleged treasonable offence, disappeared from the country in a controversial circumstance shortly after his family house in Isiama Afara Ukwu in Abia State was allegedly attacked by the Nigerian Army in 2017.Some of his followers were reportedly killed in the attack while his house was torched.The IPOB leader lost his father, Eze Israel Kanu, and his mother, Ugoeze Sally Kanu, in quick succession last year.Kanu’s father was the traditional ruler of Isiama Afara Ukwu community near Umuahia, the Abia State capital till his death.According to a statement by the IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, Kanu’s parents would be interred on February 14.A national daily quoting Emma Powerful, had reported that Kanu would attend the burial of his parentsBut in a statement, IPOB denied to have informed anybody of the return of Kanu for the burial.The group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, in a statement said, “IPOB leadership will not be disclosing any information and have not disclosed any information regarding the likely attendance or non-attendance of our leader at this event.“However, arrangements are being put in place to ensure the ceremony is held in a secure and safe atmosphere.“The movement and anticipated presence of our leader in his home during this period has yet to be finalised and as such, no confirmation or otherwise will be issued to that effect.“IPOB High Command will determine under what circumstance any announcement will be made in the future.”