/ / Nnamdi Kanu ‘exposes’ Nigeria’s worst enemies, those sponsoring terrorism





Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has alleged that the British government was the worst enemy of Nigeria and not those agitating for Biafra.





Kanu alleged that the British government and some people in Aso Rock were supporting terrorism in Nigeria.





In his live broadcast on Thursday, the IPOB leader claimed that the British sees “evil in Nigeria happening, see Satan and Lucifer in Aso Rock and keep quiet because it is in the interest of their neocolonialism act of empowering the almajiris they manipulate.”





According to Kanu: “The greatest enemy of Nigeria is British government and some if its nationals, they are the ones perpetrating, support and financing terrorism with the people occupying Aso Rock and deceiving Nigerians that they mean well for them.”

He alleged that all the actions and projects of the All Progress Congress, APC, government in Nigeria were geared towards the promotion of Islam.





Kanu alleged that APC projects were designed to make all the Nigeria States embrace Sharia law and empower the Fulani ethnic group.





He said, “When the Jihadist in Abuja wanted Sharia law they did not go to the National Assembly or call for referendum to bote to get it, rather the twelve Sharia States went outside the Constitution of Nigeria and agreed and introduced Sharia Law, but today they are asking us why we are agitating for Biafra and telling us to go through the appropriate channel when they did not go through appropriate channel to get Sharia they are practising today.





“Who in Nigeria today voted for Sharia Law to be practised in Nigerian Northern states today, is Sharia in Nigerian Constitution, they willingly subverted the Constitution of Nigeria and imposed Sharia on the Northern Nigerians.





“If they believe in the Constitution of Nigeria, they would not have introduced Sharia Law within Nigeria where the Constitution exist, so when they tell us not to agitate for Biafra, what is their moral right and justification for telling us that, Biafrans should ask them how they got Sharia being practised in the Nigeria Northern States anytime they kick against Biafra agitation.





“We should ask they which channel did they use to introduce and get Sharia Law being practised in the twelve Northern States. You cannot tell us that one law operates for people in the North while another operate for the people in the South under one country that you said operate a Constitution.”



