Ebere Ihedioha, wife of Emeka Ihedioha, governor of Imo state, has consoled her husband over his loss at the supreme court.

On Tuesday, the apex court declared Hope Uzodinma, All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the March 9 governorship election, as the duly elected governor of the state, effectively removing Ihedioha as governor.

Ebere posted a picture of herself and Ihedioha locked in a tight embrace on social media.

She captioned the picture with words of affection, reiterating her marital vows of “for better or for worse”.


“My Love, my Partner and my Friend. Nkem! #IGotYourBack,” Ebere wrote on Twitter.
Their marriage is blessed with four children.







Latest Nigerian News
