The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), has reacted to reports making the rounds on social media of a new method to register for National Identity Number, NIN.Reports emerged on Tuesday that Nigerians could register for NIN with *346# USSD code with the use of BVN.But, the commission in an immediate reaction urged Nigerians to discard the reports, describing it as false.NIMC explained that the *346# USSD Code is used only for NIN retrieval for only those who have already been registered.NIMC in a post on its official Twitter page wrote: “NIMC wishes to inform the general public that the message being circulated on social media platforms that the *346# USSD code can be used to register for the NIN with the use of BVN is false and did not emanate from the Commission.“The general public is hereby informed that the *346# USSD Code is used only for NIN retrieval and only those who have already been registered can access this service from their registered telephone lines.“USSD code is currently available on MTN and Airtel Networks only.”Recall that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) suspended the use of the National Identification Number for registration for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination UTME.The registrar of JAMB, Ishaq Oloyede said the decision was made to provide more time for candidates to get their national identification numbers.Oloyede also stated that the suspension was to address the technical challenges experienced at some centres, adding that the exam body will consider the use of NIMC for 2021 exams.