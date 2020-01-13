Nigerians spent almost N7billion(about $193million) to watch films in the cinemas in 2019, with November and December being the highest grossing months, with a combined box office takings of N2billion($5.5million), according to data provided by the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN).The year opened with ‘Aquaman’, ‘Chief Daddy’ and ‘Up North’ sitting on the top three of the chart, with estimated combined earnings of N168.2 million.Earnings remained low for February, making it the lowest grossing month with a total of N291.8 million.By March, viewership picked up steadily and the earnings were almost doubled from that of February leading to a total of N434.4 million.Earnings from April climbed from N187 million Naira in its third week to N342.4 million in its final week.’The month closed with estimated total earnings of N734.1 million due to a major boost from Disney’s ‘Endgame’.In May, there was a massive dip in earnings similar to that experienced in February. With ‘Endgame’, ‘The Intruder’ and ‘Longshot’, it earned a total of N367.4 million.June opened with N161 million but closed with N100.6 million leading to a total earning of N576.3 million.In July, the highest-grossing film for the period was ‘Bling Lagosians’. The film grossed the highest income in cinemas in June. In the first week of July, the movie earned N37.4million.For the last weekend in August, ‘Bling Lagosians’ settled at number 20 with ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ struggling at number 19. ‘The Set Up’ had dropped to number five.NAN reports that cumulatively, the cinemas earned over three billion naira in the first half of 2019 and over 1.2 billion naira in July and August of the same year.In September, ‘Angel Has Fallen’ topped the box office with a gross of N40.4 million. It was followed by ‘Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw’ and Nollywood film, ‘The Millions’ which debuted at number three, raking in N10 million.‘Angel Has Fallen’ remained on top for the second week with ‘Hustlers debuting at number one at the third week.By the end of the month, cinema earnings had dropped by 13 percent with ‘Rambo: Last Blood’ at number one.In October, ‘Love is War’ started strong with N14.2million in its first week. ‘Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw’ sank to bottom in its 10th week. The same was the case for ‘The Lion King’ which was in its 12th week.However, ‘Joker’ snagged the number one spot by the second week of October with the cinema gross totalling to N83.7 million that week.By the third week, ‘Gemini Man’ pushed ‘Joker’ to second place and Nollywood’s ‘Elevator Baby’ debuted at number three.In the final week, the top four films were ‘Maleficent’, ‘Black and Blue’, ‘Gemini Man’ and ‘Joker’ in that order with ‘Elevator Baby’ at number six. The total gross was N88 million.November opened with ‘Terminator: The Dark Fate’ on top raking in N37.2 million. ‘Maleficent’, now in its third week, earned N18.4million in second place.Nollywood was at sixth place with ‘Elevator Baby’ which made N4.3 million and ‘Living in Bondage: Breaking Free’ debuted in its first weekend at number seven.In the second week, ‘Living in Bondage’ sat on top in its first full week and made N48.7 million pushing ‘Terminator’ to second place. ‘Elevator Baby’ dropped to number eight and the week closed at N114.3 million.‘Living in Bondage’ continued its winning streak and suffered only seven percent decrease but was pushed to second place by the end of the month by ’21 Bridges’. ‘The Ghost and the House of Truth’ debuted at seventh place.December opened with ‘Living in Bondage’ redeeming its number one spot, followed by ’21 Bridges’ and ‘Frozen 2’. The total gross for the week was N86 million which was a 100 percent increase.By the third week, there was another 44 percent increase with ‘Jumanji’ debuting and making N58.1 million and ‘Your Excellency’ grossed N36.6 million.The last week saw a 110 percent increase with ‘Merry Men 2’ pulling in N94.2 million in its first week. ‘Sugar Rush’ debuted and made N92.5 million.For the last quarter of 2019, cinemas made N326.5 million in September, N342. 7 million in October, N960.2 million in November and N1 billion in December.