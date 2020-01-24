Broda shaggi just did a skit of how mompha was convicted in less than 3 minutes.



Mixed reactions have trailed a comedy skit in which Ismaila Mustapha, Nigerian Instagram celebrity better known as Mompha, was featured by popular Instagram comedian, Broda Shaggi.Mompha, who is known for his extravagant lifestyle, had fizzled into the spotlight in 2019 after he was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged money laundering.In the over three minutes video, Broda Shaggi plays the role of a police officer edged by an accomplice, also a police officer. Both officers wielding guns stop a car on a street for a security check.The driver of the car turns out to be Mompha, who takes down the car’s windscreen and is immediately recognised by the police officers.“Police don release you?,” Broda Shaggi asks.“Who be Police? I be criminal,” Mompha retorts. “You’re a criminal!,” responds Broda Shaggi.“Nigerian police will never tolerate and laugh with a criminal,” he continues. Mompha reiterates he is not a criminal and shouldn’t be addressed as such.“I am not a criminal, stop calling me a criminal,” he says.Broda Shaggi then proceeds to request for the car documents and driver’s license which Mompha duly obliges.He is then asked to come out of the car while Broda Shaggi accuses him of trying to run away.He argues Mompha — who owns a collection of exotic cars including Ferrari and Lamborghini — is driving a Toyota Camry so he could “disguise” himself.Mompha responds by saying “that is the ploy that suits the country as it likes to bring people on top, down.”“No be wetin una country want? Una like to bring person wey don big down,” he said.The video has since elicited a flurry of reactions on social media platforms especially Twitter.Read the reactions below: