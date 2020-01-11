 Nigerians react angrily as Buhari's daughter cruises presidential jet for personal use | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Nigerians react angrily as Buhari's daughter cruises presidential jet for personal use

12:31 PM 0
A+ A-



Nigerians on Twitter have expressed outrage after President Buhari’s daughter Hanan was flown in a presidential jet for a private photoshoot of an arranged durbar.

The certified creative photographer and the youngest daughter of Buhari landed in Bauchi on Thursday for the durbar organized just for her photographic pleasure by the Emir of Bauchi, Rilwanu Adamu, at his palace.

Hanan was also accorded the courtesy that would have been accorded her mother Aisha, as she was received at the Tafawa Balewa Airport by Bauchi’s First Lady and other government officials

Reports showed Hanan clicking away during the Durbar.


Miss Buhari’s visit on presidential jet has triggered a Twitter storm with most people condemning the use of the Nigerian Airforce aircraft for “personal use” and questioning Buhari’s integrity.

Read some of the reactions below:






















Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top