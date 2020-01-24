 Nigerians push for Amotekun group to protect South-West as Yusuf Oko Oloyun is murdered | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Nigerians have taken to social media to mourn the gruesome killing of popular Lagos-based trado-medical expert, Mr Fatai Yusuf, otherwise known as Oko Oloyun, who was on Thursday shot dead by unknown gunmen on the Eruwa-Igboora Road in the Ibarapa Central area of Oyo State.

Oyo state Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr Gbenga Fadeyi confirmed to newsmen that Yusuf was killed around 4:30 pm on the road while traveling to Iseyin, Oyo State on Thursday.

He was reportedly attacked by some hoodlums at Igboora. His corpse has been deposited at the mortuary of Igbo-Ora General Hospital.

 Several Nigerians have taken to social media and called for the Amotekun group in the South-West to protect the highways and avert further killings.

Yorubas we should break out from Nigeria before Nigeria fulani men kills all our strong men who can come out and speak for us. Now Oko Oloyun is dead, just tell me what did he do yo deserve death? Now you see why they are trying to stop Amotekun from taking place? Let’s wake up
— DVD PLAYER (@gere2571) January 24, 2020
















Before his gruesome murder, Yusuf was the President of Physiotherapists Association of Nigeria. His businesses were Oko-Oloyun Worldwide and De-Fayus International.



