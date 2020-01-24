Yorubas we should break out from Nigeria before Nigeria fulani men kills all our strong men who can come out and speak for us. Now Oko Oloyun is dead, just tell me what did he do yo deserve death? Now you see why they are trying to stop Amotekun from taking place? Let’s wake up

That Oko oloyun guy was just legit doing his own thing and they killed him. The more reason amotekun needs to fly. — Ajibola Agbaje (@MrSelecta) January 24, 2020

The killing of Oko Oloyun is a great loss to Yoruba in the trado-medical world. This is one reason why the Fulani-led government will not allow Operation Amotekun( Operation Leopard Ambush) to exist so that the Fulani herdsmen and cattle ranch settlement can spread across Nigeria — Penhouse19 (@penhouse19) January 24, 2020

The intelligence that could lead to the arrest of the killers of Oko Oloyun could have been provided if Amotekun has been on ground before now. The establishment of Amotekun is sacrosanct for our highways to be safe. — The Banter King (@laolualadejana) January 24, 2020

Abdul-fatai aka Ókó oloyun was shot dead by fulani militias at igbo óra in oyo state,but the media will say they are unknown gunmen.

I now know why they are against "operation amótékun now. — Adebanjo Williams (@Adebanjo_will) January 23, 2020

Oko oloyun is dead this is sad news. Reason more for Àmọ̀tẹ́kùn — ✂️(God's Grace Carrier)✂️💯 (@adelcolebest) January 24, 2020

I'm just wondering how some people sleep through the night know that they have killed a human. What could be Oko Oloyun's offence? His death is thought provoking. Sooner, everybody may have to go their separate ways. It's not a must to be a PEOPLE. We need AMOTEKUN — Longerzeez/لونغازيز (@bissiriyu) January 24, 2020

More reason AMOTEKUN has come to stay. RIP ,oko oloyun — Modupe onitilo (@drseunonitilo) January 24, 2020