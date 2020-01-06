Super Falcons striker, Asisat Oshoala, scored twice as Barcelona beat Athletic Club 3-0 in a Primera Divisio Femenina match on Sunday.Oshoala came off the bench to net in the 77th and 86th minute at the San Mames Barria.The former Liverpool and Arsenal star doubled Barcelona’s lead with a header, before firing into the roof of the net four minutes from time.It was the second successive game Oshola will be finding the back of the net for the Spanish side.She has now reached double digits for league goals for this season, a feat she didn’t manage to achieve during her spell with her previous European clubs.