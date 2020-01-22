The management of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ) has sacked one of its part-time lecturers, Tene John, who was accused by one of his students Ms Anjola Ogunyemi, of sexually assaulting her.The victim, a National Diploma student of the institution had taken to social media a few days ago that she was sexually assaulted while alone with Mr Tene in his office. Ogunyemi said the randy lecturer who tried to forcefully have sexual intercourse with her, freed her after she promised to allow him to have his way next time.The female student narrated the incident as follows; “Today is literally the worst day of my life. I had a problem in school with a lecturer that molested me, dragged up my dress and even put his filthy tongue on my vagina while holding me down real tight to the wall, trying to get his way around. A day before this had happened, rumors had it that he was very ill and a number of students had gone to visit him and wish him a safe recovery.“On the day of this event, I was in school very early, it was about 7:20am. I had classes for 8am and this same lecturer that assaulted me was the one teaching the course. We bumped into each other at the entrance of the corridor leading to my class then he said, he has not been seeing me and then asked me to come with him to the office.“I walked right behind him till we got to the office. I sat opposite him while we had several discussions. When I was about to leave he ran so quickly and blocked the door. Keep in mind that it was 7:20am in the morning and not somany people were in school.“I was extremely earth. He started trying to kiss me but I didn’t give him the chance. He tried a lot of time and then held my neck so tight that was almost out of breath.“Afraid and confused. I didn’t know what next to do. He took a grip of one of my arms held me so tight to the wall, dropped to his knees and tried to take up my dress. After so much struggling: he succeeded and somehow he was able to move my panties to the side. That was how he was able to lick me down. I was so irritated I gathered strength and pushed him but still he didn’t stop. At that moment knew I Had to or say something.“Then I said to him, Mr Tene stop! But that’s what I’ve been screaming the whole time and he didn’t listen but this time to my surprise he actually did. Then I said to him, let’s make a deal, if you let me go now and you promise to help me out with what we’ve discussed(about switching to part-time as I had just gotten a job offer that will literally take all my time, weekdays), I’ll do.“Yes that’s what I said. I had to make him stop. Obviously pushing and hitting him didn’t make him stop. Something had to work. That statement made had saved me. He stopped and stood up. Looked at me and let me go.“I went out of his office, so devastated, run upstairs to check it anyone was around that I could talk to. No lecturers, just Martins, a student like me. I was shaking. Days later was called to the panel, explained my experience with Tene and I was dismissed. I didn’t know what happened after then till I was told by the same people in the panel. We waited so long, hoping something will happen. But nothing. I’m so disgusted, he left me traumatized.“He denied all this today right in front of the panel and even had the guts to lie about so many other things. What can be done to stop all this? I don’t know how I feel or what I feel. I just want him to be put in his rightful place that perv.”Reacting to the incident, the Registrar of the institution confirmed that the lecturer has been sacked after being subjected to a probe.According to in a statement released on Monday, January 20, the Registrar of the institution said the step was taken in view of the institution’s zero tolerance for improper conduct on the part of the staff and students.Though the lecturer denied the allegation, the Registrar of the institution confirmed he was sacked after being subjected to a probe.The statement reads in parts; “Our attention has been drawn to a post on the social media, by one of our students, Ms Anjola Ogunyemi in National Diploma One, alleging sexual harassment against one of our part-time lecturers, Mr Tene John.“Ms Ogunyemi’s petition to the school on the alleged sexual harassment was received on December 19, 2019 – the day of our vacation. And the Provost called her on that same day to acknowledge the receipt of her petition, assuring her that the matter will be looked into appropriately.“The institution, thereafter, set up a panel of three lecturers: two females and a male. The panel sat and took evidence from the two parties and witnesses concerned. On Friday, January 17, 2020 – the last day of its sitting, the accused and the accuser were made to confront each other at the panel.“It was difficult for the panel to establish concretely a case of sexual harassment in its report because there were glaring contradictions in the testimonies of the two parties and witnesses.“We wish to place on record that Ms Ogunyemi walked out on the panel and ran to the social media to tell her story on the day the panel’s final sitting.“In view of our institution’s zero tolerance for improper conduct on the part of the staff and students, and in light of the interest the matter has generated, the following decisions have been taken: the lecturer concerned, Mr Tene, who has been on our faculty for over a decade has been relieved of his appointment, we thank him for his services and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours.“Ms Ogunyemi, who has just returned from a one-year suspension over indecent dressing and gross misconduct is advised to adhere strictly to her matriculation oath of channeling her grievances to the authorities of the institution.“We wish to reiterate that our staff and students are governed by rules and regulations and it is important we comply accordingly.”