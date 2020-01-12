 Nigerian lady narrates how a man gave her his number on N30k mint notes | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Nigerian lady narrates how a man gave her his number on N30k mint notes

A Nigerian lady took to Twitter to narrate how a man gave her his number at a Bachelor's Party.



According to @preetyani, the man gave her his number on N30k mint notes after she declined giving him hers at the event. She also shared a photo evidence to back up her claim.

