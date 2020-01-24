The Nigerian Airforce has released list of successful candidate for its Direct short service commission.NAF announced this in a post on its official Twitter page.Candidates who applied are advised to check for their names.The post read: “List of successful candidates for 2019 Nigerian Airforce Direct Regular Commission/ Direct Short service Commisskon medical special enlistment is out.“Click on https://www.airforce.mil.ng/downloads for the full list.”Meanwhile, the NAF on Wednesday warned applicants against patronising fake recruitment sites.A statement by Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Information on Wednesday issued the warning while reacting to the reported existence of fake websites across the country.