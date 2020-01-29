The Federal Government on Tuesday said there was high-level inter-ministerial consultation towards setting up a multisectoral committee to scale up surveillance and vigilance to detect suspicious cases of coronavirus and ensure containing it at all points.Speaking in Abuja during a press conference called to begin national sensitisation and health awareness in the country, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said attention would focus on the five major airports in Nigeria.He added that the committee would comprise of critical stakeholders in the health, security, aviation and transport sectors as well as development partners.He said, “Bearing in mind that air travellers, rather than land border crossers, are more likely carriers of this type of virus, attention will focus largely on our five international airports.“Considering the possibility of importation of the coronavirus to Nigeria, the Federal Ministry of Health is working with relevant ministries and agencies to strengthen surveillance, preparedness and response to public health emergencies at our various points of entry.“The Port Health Services of the Federal Ministry of Health is the responsible public health authority at international Points of Entry (airports, seaports and land borders) and is currently implementing measures at these points to forestall importation of the coronavirus to Nigeria.”The minister said in addition to Port Health Services, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control had set up Coronavirus preparedness group and was ready to activate its incident command system for coronavirus.