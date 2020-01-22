







Abdulsalami Abubakar, a former head of state, says the country is at a crossroads owing to insecurity.The former head of state said this while speaking at an event organised by Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation in Kaduna.Abubakar said citizens should give any intelligence they get to security agencies as this would help them to curb insecurity.He said all Nigerians should work towards ensuring that there is peace in the country.“The present security challenges, ranging from banditry, kidnapping to terrorism, I will say Nigeria is at a crossroads,” Abubakar said.“We should therefore try as much as possible to give information and intelligence reports to security agencies for timely action.“We will always pray for peace and I am appealing to all Nigerians to put all hands on deck to eradicate this menace of insecurity currently threatening the peace of the country.”Speaking about Ahmadu Bello, Abubakar said he was one leader who ensured that there was peace.He asked politicians to emulate the late Bello “in actions and deeds”.“Sardauna was all in all. He was a leader who ensured there was peace in the country and in northern Nigeria in particular,” the former head of state said.“He was able to do this regardless of tribe or religious affiliations – he did what was right and carried everybody along. He ensured that there was development across the board.”