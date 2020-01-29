Supermodel Naomi Campbell has written an open letter to the organizers of Grammy Awards after Burna Boy’s loss to Angelique Kidjo at the 2020 edition of the awards.Naomi Campbell who praised Angelique for spreading light and opening minds through her music, stated that Burna Boy has not been given the accolades he truly deserves due to lack of education.The supermodel averred that categorization of afrobeats in the ‘World Music’ category of the 2020 Grammys, diminished an entire genre in which such a high standard of talent has emerged.Naomi who queried the recording academy on the voting pattern of the category, urged them to use the next 363 days to reassess and reflect on their perspective of ‘World Music.’