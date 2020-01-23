Controversial hip hop artist, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, on Wednesday, cautioned his fans, whom he calls ‘Marlians’, against destroying their future.The music star, who made this known via his Twitter page, told the youths not to endanger their future while enjoying their lives.“As Marlian, you have to enjoy your youth but don’t destroy your future,” he tweetedMarley’s tweet might be connected to the recent events where fans were thrilled by his educational background.The bubbly singer’s recent tweet is at variance with his usual take on life.The singer, in spite of being called names on social media, defies all odds and he is still releasing music that seemingly promotes immorality.The Director-General, National Orientation Agency, Mr Garba Abari, had in an interview with NAN expressed deep concern over what he called heinous lifestyles of some Nigerian artistes.He noted that the lifestyle of some musicians was negatively influencing youths.Meanwhile, in a recent Instagram live session, the singer urged Nigerians to pray for internet fraudsters (Yahoo boys), saying they are the reason money circulates to the common man.He said, “All you guys, all the money in your pockets, all the money you spend, you think it’s the government that is making the money go round?”The video had since stirred reactions from Nigerians, who described Marley as a disgrace and bad example for young Nigerians.