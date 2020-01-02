/ / Naira Marley to settle car theft allegations out of court





Azeez Fashola, Nigerian street singer better known as Naira Marley, has reportedly begun settlement talks on the car theft allegations against him.





A Lagos state court ordered for the arrest and arraignment of the controversial 25-year-old singer over car theft allegations.





Fashola had, however, dismissed the claims made against him, flaunted a fleet of his luxurious cars, and reportedly failed to present himself before the court.





On Tuesday, the singer was arraigned on four counts of conspiracy, stealing, assault and obstructing the police before the Lagos state magistrates’ court.





While Ayodeji Awokulehin, the magistrate, threatened to issue a warrant for his arrest, the court later adjourned the case till January 14 on the plea of the singer’s lawyer.





Speaking to journalists outside the courtroom, Awokulehin said Marley has initiated settlement talks with Adelekan Ademola, the complainant.





“The police have no problem with an out-of-court settlement; we hope that an agreement will be reached before the next adjourned date,” he said.





The settlement comes after Ademola alleged that Marley stole his Toyota Camry with registration number FEE 120 AA, valued at N1.8 million, and an iPhone X5 worth N330,000.





Naira Marley has been in a legal battle with the EFCC ever since he was first arrested for his controversial 2019 track and social media comments alleged to have upheld cybercrime.





In addition to the 11-count charges of “conspiracy, possession of counterfeit credit cards, and fraud” on him, the EFCC had said it retrieved more evidence against the singer after a forensic probe.