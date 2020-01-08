Speed Darlington, US-based Nigerian rapper, has threatened he would go fetish on Tunde Ednut, an Instagram celebrity, over popularity claims by the latter.





In an expletive-laden rant, Darlington called out Ednut for taking credit for his rise to fame in several videos posted on his social media page.





The Instagram blogger had demanded an appreciation from the US-based rapper, claiming he would have remained unknown had it not been for his influence.





“I made Speed Darlighton through God’s divine grace and he still owes me a thank you! No one would have known him if it’s not for my constant push. Me being disrespected to this level ends it all today. I’m not afraid of nobody. I just deserve a thank you, but it’s obvious some people are not normal. Bye!,” he had written.

But in his reaction, Darlington tackled the social media influencer, warning him to either stop posting videos of him or risk the consequence of his action.





“Tunde stop posting my video” he said in one of the videos, raining curses on him, mostly in pidgin.

“You keep offending me. If I carry N20, 000 go give one babalowo now and they tie your future, the next thing, is that they will deport you,” he said in another video.





“E go be say omo Igbo is wicked. Omo Igbo is begging you to stop disrespecting him now but you won’t listen. You know I am home right? It’s easy to tie your future from here, you know you don’t have green card. I can easily make that Black American girl that is helping you make your papers not to show up for interview. You keep fucking with the wrong one, Tunde. Baba, I am home now, anybody I dash N50, 000, them go finish you for me.





“I am going to Warri on Friday I can find one hungry Babalawo there to tie all your future but you won’t know until it happens to you. Everything seemed funny to you, but I am not laughing, I am upset, everything is not a joke. You are pissing me off bro. Seriously, you are pissing me off. Stop posting my videos. Don’t make me get you deported bro.”





The rapper has always made the headlines for several controversial issues. He had once declared his interest to become president of Nigeria.