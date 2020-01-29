



The United States, US, President, Donald Trump has described his impeachment move as a “political con job.”





Trump made the remark while maintaining that his impeachment was a hoax.





In a tweet, the US President lambasted lawmakers of the Democrats for pushing for his impeachment.





“No matter how many witnesses you give the Democrats, no matter how much information is given, like the quickly produced Transcripts, it will NEVER be enough for them.





“They will always scream UNFAIR. The Impeachment Hoax is just another political CON JOB!,” he tweeted.





Recall that Trump was on December 18, 2019, impeached by the House of Representatives, for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress related to his dealings with Ukraine.





However, Trump’s impeachment trial commenced in the US Senate on Thursday, starting with a reading of charges against the US President.





Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for Trump had said she hoped the impeachment trial could wrap up by the end of this week.





She had described it as a distraction from the country’s pressing issues.







