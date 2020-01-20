



Ohimai Amaize, a Nigerian journalist, says he can now carry on with his life without fear as the US granted him asylum.





Amaize, better known as “Mr Fix Nigeria”, fled Nigeria for US in June 2019 over alleged threat by the government to arrest him.





The National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) had suspended the licence of DAAR Communications, owners of Africa Independent Television (AIT) over Kakaakisocial, a show on the station which was anchored by Amaize.





The NBC had said the action was taken for failure of the station to abide by the broadcasting code.

In a statement made available on Sunday, Amaize said he is happy the US has granted him asylum.





“I have just received notice of my asylum approval. My forced exit from Nigeria last year has been a very traumatizing experience for me and my family. I am very happy and thank God for this development,” he said.





“I can now live and carry on with my life without the fear of being persecuted by the Muhammadu Buhari regime for the opinions that I express or the work that I do as a journalist.





“Of course I miss Nigeria so much and there is no place like home. I hope that in the not too distant future, Nigeria will return to a true democracy where a free press, freedom of expression and the rule of law are respected.”





The US grants asylum to individuals who have been able to prove that they have a well founded fear of persecution in their home country on the basis of their political opinion amongst other grounds.





Amaize, prior to his stint at AIT, had worked with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).



