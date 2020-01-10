Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that striker Harry Kane will be out for four months after having a surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring.The England captain is expected to return to training in April. He suffered the injury during Tottenham 1-0 Premier League defeat at Southampton on New Year’s Day and specialists advised that an operation was needed.A Tottenham club statement read: “Following ongoing assessment by our medical staff over the past week, we can confirm that Harry Kane will undergo surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring.“The striker suffered the injury during our Premier League fixture against Southampton last week and specialists have advised surgery after further review of the injury.“The decision to undergo surgery is not expected to impact the time-frame that the England captain will be sidelined, with the expectation that he will return to training in April.”