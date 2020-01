/ / Minimum wage: Govt, NLC agree on payment commencement [Breakdown]

The Katsina State Government and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) have reached agreement on the payment of the new national minimum wage, with its salary consequential adjustments to public workers in the state.





Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, Secretary to the state government and state NLC Chairman, Mr Hussaini Hamisu, reached the agreement according to a joint statement signed in Katsina.





NAN reports that both officials said that the implementation of the new minimum wage and consequential adjustments of salaries would commence January, 2020.





According to them, the increase represents the following percentages for Harmonised Public Service Salary (HAPSS) structure: GL 01: 60 per cent, GL 02: 60.98 per cent, GL 03: 62. Per cent and GL 04: 60.59, per cent.

Others are: GL 05: 60.61 per cent, GL 06: 32.63 per cent, GL 07: 13.2 per cent GL 08-9: 10 per cent, GL 10-14: 8 per cent and GL 15-17: 4 per cent.





They also agreed to form a committee involving labour to assist the state government in rejuvenating revenue drive to boost Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).