



The Nigerian military overpowered Boko Haram fighters who attacked Monguno sector 3 base in Borno state on Tuesday evening.





Some of the 1200 Chadian troops who pulled out of Nigeria during the weekend made use of the base while in the country.





The insurgents were said to have stormed the base around 7pm after which a gun battle ensued.





The air force was said to have joined their army counterpart, forcing the Boko Haram fighters to beat a retreat.

At least two military sources had earlier confirmed to TheCable that the base was under attack





“The terrorist stormed the town around 7pm; they came with many gun trucks and the battle is ongoing,” one of the sources said.





“It is true that the base is under attack,” another source said while responding to inquiries via WhatsApp.





Boko Haram fighters attacked the facility less than 48 hours after Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, said there was no need for panic over the withdrawal of the Chadian soldiers who were part of the multi national joint task force against insurgency.





The presidential spokesman had said the Nigerian military could secure the nation.





“Nobody should panic, Nigerians need not to worry at all about the Chadian withdrawal… Nigerians should equally not have any doubts about the ability of our armed forces to hold their own. They are capable and have proven to be so,” he had said.





There has been a resurgence in Boko Haram attacks in recent times. On Christmas eve, the sect killed 10 Christian captives.





The insurgents had described the act as a retaliation for the killing of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, leader of the Islamic State.





During the weekend, the insurgents raided many communities along Damaturu-Maiduguri road in Borno.





The sect also attacked troops of 29 task force brigade of the Nigerian Army at Jakana in Konduga local government area of Borno on Monday, losing six men while four soldiers reportedly paid the supreme price.



