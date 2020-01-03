/ / Mighty men will fall – Blind prophet, Kasali reveals what God told him





The General Overseer of Mountain of Mercy, Ori Oke Alaseyori, Prophet Moses Muyideen Kasali, has revealed what God told him about 2020.





Kasali disclosed that God revealed to him that mighty men will fall in areas of academics, business and in the service of God.





Addressing journalists in his church in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, the blind cleric also disclosed that Nigeria needs prayers over issues of Boko Haram and increased cases of political assassinations.





He, however, assured that Nigerians would witness prosperity by regaining lost grounds in 2020.









“The year, 2020 is the harvest time for those who served God genuinely, who thought God had forgotten them. A lot of people will get their cars and houses while the barren will conceive. There will be rampant cases of political assassination.





“We need to pray for Nigeria fervently so that there won’t be worse insecurity than Boko Haram.





“If God did a miracle when I pray, fine and if not, how can I help him? I’m not a miracle worker, Jesus is a miracle worker, if he wants to perform a miracle let him perform a miracle but if he does not, that is not my own fault.





“I’m a blind Pastor, He has the power to open my eyes but He did not and if any blind man come to me for prayer and I lay my hand and his eyes refuse to open, that doesn’t mean I’m not a prophet of God. As a pastor, if you arrange miracle so that your congregation can believe that lame can walk at revival ground or in your church, who do you deceive?





“You are deceiving yourself, so I cannot afford to lose eternity because I want to please anybody or want the whole world to see me as a good pastor.





“There is nothing that I can see despite the fact that I have cars, houses and lots of things.





“I don’t know any fake prophet but the truth of the matter is that anything that has original will surely have fake, even it happen in the time of our Lord Jesus Christ while some people believe and some didn’t believe him but all I know is that you served God and make sure you served the living God.



