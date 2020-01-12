‘Yoruba Watch Faces‘ is a collection of watch faces built in the popular local Nigerian dialect. It is said to be the first African indigenous clock app on the Play Store.

Speaking with Tech Women Lagos in December 2018, Adeyemi, who is currently a Google developer expert for Android — “the first in Nigeria” — had explained that her foray into technology started while in school.









This is me committing to continue learning and sharing my knowledge, albeit on a larger platform.



Let’s do more!pic.twitter.com/heRsvxqGZs I’m verrrrryyyyyy excited to announce that I’m now a Google Developer Expert for Android, the first in Nigeria!This is me committing to continue learning and sharing my knowledge, albeit on a larger platform.Let’s do more! #NaijaToTheWorld 6 November 2019





Sit back and grab some 🍿.



BBC News Pidgin - Yoruba Watch Faces: Di app wey dey tell time for Yoruba This has got to be one of the most interesting things I've done this year. Remember that BBC interview in Pidgin? Here you go! 🙈🙈🙈Sit back and grab some 🍿.BBC News Pidgin - Yoruba Watch Faces: Di app wey dey tell time for Yoruba https://t.co/B65ZSWetKt 11 February 2018

Moyinoluwa Adeyemi, a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in Osun state, has continued to draw commendations for developing ‘Yoruba Watch Faces’ — an Android app which tells time in the Nigerian dialect.Adeyemi, who obtained a degree in computer science and mathematics from the institution, built the app in 2016, after an extensive research alongside her friends.Her interest in the project was said to have been piqued on a certain Friday after retiring from work.While trying to check what the time was, she had curiously imagined how amazing it would be to have a watch in Yoruba language. Adeyemi’s curiosity eventually led her into developing the now widely celebrated app.She also noted that her passion for tech paid off as she got employment offer even before completing her time with the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC).“While I was in school, I had friends who knew how to build apps for feature phones with J2ME and I got them to teach me,” she had said.“That was how I got started with Software development. I dabbled into Front End Development for a while before settling on building apps for the Android platform. I got software development internship positions as a result of this hence I could hone my skills.“I also had access to some paid courses on Udacity for free as a GDG OAU organizer and I took advantage of that. Finally, I was surrounded by a very active community of student developers who were learning or already knew how to program and they were all eager to share their knowledge. All these were good enough to ensure that I was able to get a full time job straight out of University even before NYSC.”The innovation has also fetched her several commendations including an interview with the BBC in 2018.The tech guru’s innovation has since been making the headlines with many taking to social media platforms to shower encomiums on her for promoting the country’s rich culture.This will not be the first time Nigerians would be making headlines for coming up with several innovations.In November last year, Jerry Mallo, a 25-year-old fabrication engineer, was lauded for manufacturing Nigeria’s first ‘carbon fibre’ sports car called ‘Bennie Purrie’.Fathia Abdullahi, a 12-year-old girl, similarly came to the global spotlight after creating a laundry-folding robot — alongside her colleagues who invented impressive gadgets.