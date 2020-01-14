



The Department of State Security Services has docked Kabiru Muhammad a Mastermind of the purported President Muhammadu Buhari second wife wedding before a Kano Magistrate 72, Normans land.





The accused Kabiru Muhammad is been docked before the Court, Tuesday, on a two-count charge of Defamation and Injurious falsehood contrary to section 392 and 393 of the Kano Panel Code.





The charges will attract a maximum of three years imprisonment without fines if suspect is found guilty of the offence.





The Mastermind who was brought to Court amidst tight Security, looked disturbed while wearing long gown.





According to public insinuations, it appears that the government is not worried about the suspects actions but want to set an example with him, to serve as a deterrent to other would be Social Media abusers.





Kabiru Muhammad had allegedly spread fake President Buhari wedding Fatiha Card with the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Faruk, a situation that generated public outcry.