/ / Many prophecies don’t come to pass- Omokri kicks as Adeboye, Olukoya, Pastors predicts 2020





Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan has kicked against the tradition of Pastors issuing prophecies at the beginning of every new year.





The first day of every new year is known for prophecies from different men of God about the nation and events to happen later in the year.





But, Omokri on Tuesday gave reasons why Pastors should stop giving prophecies and predictions.





According to him, most prophecies do not come to pass while others that manifest are vague.

The former presidential aide added that prophecies by men of God undermines believers’s faith hence not necessary.





Omokri on his Twitter page wrote: “I really wish pastors would stop giving New Year predictions.





“Many of them don’t come true. And many of those that do come true are so vague they could have referred to anyone. It undermines believers’s faith and, frankly are NOT necessary.”





So far, 2020 prophesies have emerged from the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E.A Adeboye, Bishop David Oyedepo, Daniel Olukoya and the likes.





Adeboye in his prophecies said that 2020 is going to be a year of series of joy and series of battles.





On the international scene, the clergyman said earthquakes and volcanoes will erupt. This, he claimed, is as a result of an increase in sin. In his words, “sin is becoming more rampant”.





The RCCG General Overseer also prophesied that there will be change of government all around the world. According to him, some will be peaceful, while others won’t.





On the other hand, founder and General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Dr. Daniel Olukoya in his 31 prophecies for the year 2020 urged Nigerians to pray because the year would be messy and confusing.





According to him, many leaders would be shifted away.