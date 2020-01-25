About 15 shop owners were said to have collapsed due to the wildfire that razed Amu Timber, a Lagos popular plank market on Saturday morning.Residents were divided over when the fire started.Some said the fire started around 11pm while others said it was around 12am.Goods worth hundreds of billions were lost to the inferno and houses got burnt.The shop owners, some of who live in far places, could not salvage any of their goods.None of those on ground knew the cause of the fire.“It couldn’t have been from the electric distribution because we don’t use power from either Ikeja Electricity Distribution or Eko Disco.“We all use generating set in this market, ”a trader told The Nation.Some residents noted that the fire service didn’t respond on time and when their vehicle arrived, it came with half tank water.“It took another one hour before three more vehicles arrived. I think the state fire service could do better, ” Femi Akiola told newsmen.Acting Head of Lagos State Fire Service, Mrs. Margaret Adeseye blamed the crowd for the delay in putting out the fire.“Our men responded swiftly to the emergency call with a vehicle.“On getting to the scene, he called for more support and three additional vehicles were deployed to the scene.“But we faced similar challenge of crowd control. Our men couldn’t get to the fireplace.“We had to call on the police to help push clear the way before the firefighters could access the place, ” Mrs Adeseye said.