Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is set to miss Liverpool’s next two Premier League games against West Ham United and Southampton, Jürgen Klopp has confirmed.Mane sustained a muscle issue during Liverpool’s win at Wolverhampton Wanderers last Thursday night.Klopp revealed the issue is not a serious one; however, it will rule him out of the clash at the London Stadium on Wednesday night and possibly Saturday’s Anfield meeting with Southampton.“Sadio will not be involved for West Ham and probably not for Southampton,” Klopp said on Tuesday. “After that he should be then fine.“The week we have then after that is for him perfect to get back on track.“He has a small muscle tear, which is serious enough to keep him out. We were lucky with the injury as well, so it was not that serious.“But of course, when you have three games in a week then that means he is out for these three games.”Liverpool will stretch their lead over second-placed Manchester City to 19 points if they beat West Ham.