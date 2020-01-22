Manchester United have sent scouts to watch last night’s Ligue 1 match between Lyon and Lille, where Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen plays.
However, they were said to have focused on watching Lyon striker Moussa Dembele and Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare.
The two Ligue 1 clubs faced off in the French League Cup semi-final on Tuesday, with Dembele scoring the opener from the spot and also converting a penalty in the shoot-out to send Lyon through to the final following a 2-2 draw in regular time, Skysports reports.
United scouts were in attendance as they ramp up their search for a midfielder and a striker, and the 23-year-old forward remains a strong option for the Red Devils after interest in the summer.
Old Trafford scouts have also watched the 23-year-old in action against Nantes last weekend, when he scored and set up a goal in a 4-3 win.
Lyon have reiterated their will to keep hold of the France international through an official statement, with president Jean-Michel Aulas saying the former Celtic striker “wants to stay to win something with Lyon”.
However, this month the Ligue 1 club have signed striker Karl Toko Ekambi from Villarreal and are also in talks with Le Havre over their forward Tino Kadewere.
United are on the hunt for a striker in the January transfer window after seeing Marcus Rashford suffer a double stress fracture in the back, an injury which will sideline him for at least six weeks.
Soumare is also on United’s wishlist and could represent a midfield alternative after talks with Sporting CP over Bruno Fernandes hit a roadblock.
The 20-year-old told L’Equipe that he wants to stay at Lille until the end of the season earlier this week, but Lille are willing to let him go after their Ligue 1 game against Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.
The France Under-21 international has two and a half years left on his contract at the Stade Pierre Mauroy and has also attracted interest also from Chelsea, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Valencia.
