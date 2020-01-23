



Manchester United’s board has decided not to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, following their 2-0 defeat to Burnley on Wednesday night, Sky Sports reports.Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez scored either side of half-time, to hand the visitors their first win at Old Trafford since 1962.During the game, United supporters again chanted at American owners the Glazer family and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.A large number of fans also left the stadium before it the game ended.But United’s board have no intention of firing Solskjaer, despite the club having their lowest points tally after 24 games in over 30 years.United could have moved to within three points of fourth-placed Chelsea with a victory, but instead find themselves six points behind Frank Lampard’s men and level on points with Tottenham and Wolves.The result meant Solskjaer quickly became the bookmakers’ favourite to be the next Premier League manager to lose his job.However, the Glazers and Ed Woodward will not look to sack Solskjaer.