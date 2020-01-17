



A three-storey building under construction has collapsed at Ago palace way in Lagos state.Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the director-general, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), confirmed this in a statement, on Friday.He said a yet-to-be-identified man is currently trapped in the debris, and that rescue operation is in progress.“An adult male is presently trapped under the rubble and the LRT has commenced a rescue operation,” he said.“Extrication and recovery of the trapped man is ongoing using all Emergency Light Tools at our disposal. Once completed, the remains of the structure will undergo a Controlled Demolition exercise.”