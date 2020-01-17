 Man trapped as three-storey building collapses in Lagos | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Man trapped as three-storey building collapses in Lagos

A three-storey building under construction has collapsed at Ago palace way in Lagos state.

Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the director-general, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), confirmed this in a statement, on Friday.

He said a yet-to-be-identified man is currently trapped in the debris, and that rescue operation is in progress.

“An adult male is presently trapped under the rubble and the LRT has commenced a rescue operation,” he said.



“Extrication and recovery of the trapped man is ongoing using all Emergency Light Tools at our disposal. Once completed, the remains of the structure will undergo a Controlled Demolition exercise.”





