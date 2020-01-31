



A Twitter user took to the platform to reveal how proud he is of his kid sister for challenging her Christian Religious Studies teacher.He said the CRS teacher, in a bid to pass a message across, explained to his students that his wife pays her salary into his account. His sister, 13, opposed this and she was punished as a result. But the brother said he is proud of his sister for doing what she did.He tweeted: "My 13 year old sister got punished because her CRS teacher said in class, that his wife transfers her salary to his account and she shouted 'GOD FORBID' loudly. When I tell you how proud I am."