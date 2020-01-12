A 25-year-old shoemaker, Olamide Babayemi, is cooling off his heels in police custody for allegedly raping and attempting to kill a 22-year-old Microbiology graduate (name withheld).The suspect was arrested, following a report by the victim, who had gone to the Redeemed Camp police station and reported that she gave the sum of N18,000 to the shoemaker to buy a handset for her.The Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun State, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the victim explained further that the shoemaker, who refused to either buy the handset or refund her money, suddenly called her on January 2 to come to Greenland Estate in Mowe and collect the phone.“The victim said on getting there, the suspect forcefully removed all her clothes and raped her.“The victim stated further that after forcefully having carnal knowledge of her, the suspect soaked her clothes in water and used his phone to record her naked video, which he started sending to some of his friends.“When he realized that the victim might report him to the police, he made an attempt to sniff life out of her but she was lucky when her mother called him on phone to come and meet her at the gate of the Estate, which gave her the opportunity to escape.“On the strength of the report, the DPO the Redeemed Camp, CSP Chris Amanyi, mobilized his detectives to go after the suspect, who has taken to his heels immediately, and he was apprehended on January 4 2020, when his mother brought him to the station.“On interrogation, the suspect, who claimed to be the victim’s boyfriend, confessed committing the crime, but blamed the girl for calling it quits with her after she graduated from the university.” Oyeyemi said.When asked for the reason behind the recording the lady’s nakedness, he said he did that so as to prevent her from reporting him to the police.Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Polic, CP Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.