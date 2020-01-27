- Man ends his relationship with his fiancee because of high cost of bride price pic.twitter.com/qcQg34cUi0 January 27, 2020

Men have reportedly attributed their delay in marriage to high bride price demanded by some cultures as part of marriage rites.Bride price is a payment in the form of money or property made by the groom to the bride or her family.It could also be a gift or payment to the parents or guardian of the female on account of marriage or intended marriage, depending on the customary practice of the persons involved.The demand for high bride price had contributed to ending some marriage engagements and left many mature ladies unmarried.A certain twitter handler named @Inside_PH1 reportedly shared how a man ended his relationship with his fiancee, due to high bride price.See the tweet below: