Coach of Premier league leaders Lobi stars Gbenga Ogunbote has stated that his side hopes to dig deeper than they have done to ensure they are able to maintain their lead on top of the NPFL after 17 round of matches albeit with a game in hand for the Makurdi based side.Ogunbote speaking in a chat with brila.net said staying top for long is a matter of character and attitude which he intends to work on after relinquishing the lead briefly before reclaiming it again following Sunday’s 2-1 win over Nasarawa united.“It’s just a matter of character and attitude, we will work towards it. Whatever can give us the lead to get to the apex of the league we can always use it as a motivating factor to maintain it.”