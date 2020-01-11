 Liverpool, Man Utd, Arsenal, other EPL clubs January done deals so far | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, City, and other English Premier League clubs are not left behind in the 2020 January transfer window opened on January 1.

The transfer window is expected to close on January 31.

Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Premier League ins and outs as compiled by Skysports.


Arsenal
In

Eddie Nketiah – Leeds United, recalled from loan

Out

Tyreece John-Jules – Lincoln, loan

Emile Smith-Rowe – Huddersfield, loan

Aston Villa
In

Danny Drinkwater – Chelsea, loan

Pepe Reina – AC Milan, loan



Out

Andre Green – Charlton, loan

Bournemouth
In

Kyle Taylor – Forest Green Rovers, recalled from loan

Out



Burnley
In



Out

Danny Drinkwater – Chelsea, end of loan on Jan 6

Anthony Glennan – Grimsby, loan

Ryan Cooney – Morecambe, loan

Christian N’Guessan – Oldham, loan

Adam Philips – Morecambe, loan

Chelsea
In



Out

Danny Drinkwater – Aston Villa, loan

Marc Guehi – Swansea, loan

Crystal Palace
In

Cenk Tosun – Everton, loan

Out



Everton
In

Joao Virginia – Reading, recalled from loan

Out

Cenk Tosun – Crystal Palace, loan

Callum Connolly – Fleetwood, loan

Kieran Dowell – Wigan, loan

Liverpool
In

Takumi Minamino – Red Bull Salzburg, £7.25m

Joe Hardy – Brentford, undisclosed

Out

Herbie Kane – Hull, loan

Rhian Brewster – Swansea, loan

Allan Rodrigues de Souza – Atletico Mineiro, £3m

Manchester City
In



Out

Lukas Nmecha – Middlesbrough, loan

Patrick Roberts – Middlesbrough, loan

Manchester United
In



Out

Ethan Hamilton – Bolton, loan

Norwich
In



Out

Philip Heise – FC Nurnberg, loan

Akin Famewo – St Mirren, loan

Carlton Morris – MK Dons, loan



Sheffield United
In

Jack Rodwell – Unattached, free

Out



West Ham United
In



Out

Nathan Holland – Oxford United, loan

Conor Coventry – Lincoln City, loan



Wolverhampton Wanderers
In



Out

Jesus Vallejo – Real Madrid, end of loan

Elliot Watt – Carlisle, loan

Ivan Cavaleiro – Fulham, undisclosed

Patrick Cutrone – Fiorentina, loan



