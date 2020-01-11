Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, City, and other English Premier League clubs are not left behind in the 2020 January transfer window opened on January 1.The transfer window is expected to close on January 31.Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Premier League ins and outs as compiled by Skysports.ArsenalInEddie Nketiah – Leeds United, recalled from loanOutTyreece John-Jules – Lincoln, loanEmile Smith-Rowe – Huddersfield, loanAston VillaInDanny Drinkwater – Chelsea, loanPepe Reina – AC Milan, loanOutAndre Green – Charlton, loanBournemouthInKyle Taylor – Forest Green Rovers, recalled from loanOutBurnleyInOutDanny Drinkwater – Chelsea, end of loan on Jan 6Anthony Glennan – Grimsby, loanRyan Cooney – Morecambe, loanChristian N’Guessan – Oldham, loanAdam Philips – Morecambe, loanChelseaInOutDanny Drinkwater – Aston Villa, loanMarc Guehi – Swansea, loanCrystal PalaceInCenk Tosun – Everton, loanOutEvertonInJoao Virginia – Reading, recalled from loanOutCenk Tosun – Crystal Palace, loanCallum Connolly – Fleetwood, loanKieran Dowell – Wigan, loanLiverpoolInTakumi Minamino – Red Bull Salzburg, £7.25mJoe Hardy – Brentford, undisclosedOutHerbie Kane – Hull, loanRhian Brewster – Swansea, loanAllan Rodrigues de Souza – Atletico Mineiro, £3mManchester CityInOutLukas Nmecha – Middlesbrough, loanPatrick Roberts – Middlesbrough, loanManchester UnitedInOutEthan Hamilton – Bolton, loanNorwichInOutPhilip Heise – FC Nurnberg, loanAkin Famewo – St Mirren, loanCarlton Morris – MK Dons, loanSheffield UnitedInJack Rodwell – Unattached, freeOutWest Ham UnitedInOutNathan Holland – Oxford United, loanConor Coventry – Lincoln City, loanWolverhampton WanderersInOutJesus Vallejo – Real Madrid, end of loanElliot Watt – Carlisle, loanIvan Cavaleiro – Fulham, undisclosedPatrick Cutrone – Fiorentina, loan