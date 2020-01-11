Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, City, and other English Premier League clubs are not left behind in the 2020 January transfer window opened on January 1.
The transfer window is expected to close on January 31.
Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Premier League ins and outs as compiled by Skysports.
Arsenal
In
Eddie Nketiah – Leeds United, recalled from loan
Out
Tyreece John-Jules – Lincoln, loan
Emile Smith-Rowe – Huddersfield, loan
Aston Villa
In
Danny Drinkwater – Chelsea, loan
Pepe Reina – AC Milan, loan
Out
Andre Green – Charlton, loan
Bournemouth
In
Kyle Taylor – Forest Green Rovers, recalled from loan
Out
–
Burnley
In
–
Out
Danny Drinkwater – Chelsea, end of loan on Jan 6
Anthony Glennan – Grimsby, loan
Ryan Cooney – Morecambe, loan
Christian N’Guessan – Oldham, loan
Adam Philips – Morecambe, loan
Chelsea
In
–
Out
Danny Drinkwater – Aston Villa, loan
Marc Guehi – Swansea, loan
Crystal Palace
In
Cenk Tosun – Everton, loan
Out
–
Everton
In
Joao Virginia – Reading, recalled from loan
Out
Cenk Tosun – Crystal Palace, loan
Callum Connolly – Fleetwood, loan
Kieran Dowell – Wigan, loan
Liverpool
In
Takumi Minamino – Red Bull Salzburg, £7.25m
Joe Hardy – Brentford, undisclosed
Out
Herbie Kane – Hull, loan
Rhian Brewster – Swansea, loan
Allan Rodrigues de Souza – Atletico Mineiro, £3m
Manchester City
In
–
Out
Lukas Nmecha – Middlesbrough, loan
Patrick Roberts – Middlesbrough, loan
Manchester United
In
–
Out
Ethan Hamilton – Bolton, loan
Norwich
In
–
Out
Philip Heise – FC Nurnberg, loan
Akin Famewo – St Mirren, loan
Carlton Morris – MK Dons, loan
Sheffield United
In
Jack Rodwell – Unattached, free
Out
–
West Ham United
In
–
Out
Nathan Holland – Oxford United, loan
Conor Coventry – Lincoln City, loan
Wolverhampton Wanderers
In
–
Out
Jesus Vallejo – Real Madrid, end of loan
Elliot Watt – Carlisle, loan
Ivan Cavaleiro – Fulham, undisclosed
Patrick Cutrone – Fiorentina, loan
