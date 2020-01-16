Manchester City on Wednesday completed the signing of Leicester City defender, Camron Gbadebo.Gbadebo joined the Citizens after having a successful trial with the Premier League champions.The 17-year-old made eleven appearances for Leicester City’s Under-18.Gbadebo is an England born player with Nigerian descent.“I’m so happy to announce that I’ve signed for @mancity,” Gbadebo wrote on Instagram after completing his deal.“Thank you to everyone that has supported me on my journey so far. This is only just the beginning!”