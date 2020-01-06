



The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, AYCF, has predicted that 2020 will be the beginning of suffering for Nigerians.





In a chat with Dailypost, AYCF President General, Yerima Shettima warned that 2020 will mark the beginning of suffering for Nigerians under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.





Shettima explained that the Buhari-led administration has failed to address the issue of poverty and other fundamental issues threatening the existence of Nigerians.





The AYCF President General warned that the next three years of Buhari’s administration would be tough for Nigerians.

Shettima said: “This is just the beginning of suffering for Nigerians under Buhari, the one we experienced from 2015 till now was a preamble but now we are going to face it squarely in the next three years.





“I have not seen them clearly defining their works and what they intend to achieve. I have not seen a clear move to address the issue of poverty and fundamental issues that are becoming a threat over 150 million Nigerians.





“We should be prepared for more sufferings.”





The AYCF President also faulted Buhari for cautioning Nigerians against seeking medical attention abroad and placing travel restriction on his Ministers.





He charged Buhari to lead by example and be prepared to make sacrifices for the country.





According to Shettima: “As leaders if we are taking decisions we must begin to lead by example, if Mr President is saying his Ministers should not travel out we must begin to see him take care of his own health in Nigeria without traveling outside.





“At least there are areas where we have issues of insecurity so we should begin to see him with Generals visiting places like Borno, Zamfara and other places.





“When it comes to medical checkup, we have National Hospital and we believe it is well equipped according to what the government has said. If that of the Villa is not readily available at least the National Hospital is there, let them go there for there medical checkup.





“This will clearly give us the hope and believe that the government is determined to do things right and not when you go a different way. You say your subordinates should not travel but you tow a different path that is not how leaders should lead. A leader should lead by example and be prepared to make sacrifices for the country.”