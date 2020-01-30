 Lawyer shares how his colleagues were made to wait from 8am-6pm to interview for a job that offered N45,000 salary | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Lawyers made to wait 10 hours for an interview after which the chosen job seeker was offered salary of 45,000 Naira

A lawyer has told of an incident where 12 lawyers with at least 5 years of experience were invited for a job interview and were made to wait for 10 hours before the interview started. In the end, the chosen lawyer was offered a salary of 45,000 Naira.


@J_Chiemeke tweeted: "2 weeks ago, 12 lawyers, each between 5-7 years post-call experience were made to wait at a law firm on the ISLAND from 8am to 6pm. Written test, 2 rounds of oral interviews. No water, no snacks One of the guys who was picked just showed me the offer. The salary? N45,000! WTF."
