@J_Chiemeke tweeted: "2 weeks ago, 12 lawyers, each between 5-7 years post-call experience were made to wait at a law firm on the ISLAND from 8am to 6pm. Written test, 2 rounds of oral interviews. No water, no snacks One of the guys who was picked just showed me the offer. The salary? N45,000! WTF."

