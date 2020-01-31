The University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Enugu State has confirmed a case of Lassa fever.According to reports, the patient was bought to the UNTH on Thursday 30th of January 2020 and died at their accident and emergency.The Chief Medical Director, Dr. Obinna. D Onudugo, said this in a statement.He said: ”It’s confirmed that a case of Lassa fever came to UNTH and died at our accident and emergency.We are currently tracing contacts. We are also working with the Enugu State Epidemiology Team and the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)to ensure that proper measures are taken at the mortuary and to protect staff against new cases.“We have medications for all those who have been exposed directly or remotely.You are advised to be very careful these days and to have a high index of suspicion, while observing universal safety precautions”.Lassa fever is caused by Lassa virus – A hemorrhagic viral disease. The disease may be asymptomatic but can present with symptoms mimicking malaria.