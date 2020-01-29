Yoruba actress and entrepreneur, Bimbo Afolayan showed her angry side yesterday when she took to Instagram to cry for justice.The drama began when Afolayan revealed that her mother was allegedly attacked by a landlord in the estate where she resides.As expected internet trolls who watched the videos she shared showing her mum’s bruised body, asked her to go rent a more befitting apartment for her mum as the current one doesn’t suit her status as a celebrity.Infuriated by their remarks, Bimbo posted series of videos on her cursed those criticizing her.According to her:”My mother ! My mother !!! I I don’t do social media rubbish but not my mother and I face my business because I know most of you are miserable and I know some of you useless people that does eye service and begging for money will be using fake pages to type! May God punish your entire generation! And your mother and fathers will be treated like this for saying I don’t take care of my mum !“My mother is receiving treatment Awon oloriburuku! Mad people everywhere for those that started saying bad things about my mum on my page !may every curse of mine happen to your entire generation !! May your mothers and your children infact your entire generations go through this. ! I have never been on social media before to join the set of your role models because I know it’s not worth it ! Buh for you all to start saying rubbish without caring and even concerned about an old woman ! May you carry your curse all around ! I am in for all of u!” she wrote.