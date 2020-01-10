Frank Lampard says he can rule out Andreas Christensen leaving the club this January.AC Milan are considering a move for the defender, according to Sky in Italy.He said, “I like Andreas as a player; I’ve always liked him. I used to train with him and saw the talent coming through.“I want Andreas to be the best he can be. When you see the height, the athleticism and the quality on the ball. The reality is we have competition at centre-back here.“I have to choose what I see and generally two of them won’t be happy.”