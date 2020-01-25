



A Nigerian lady has accused President Buhari's media aide, Lauretta Onochie of issuing death threats to her following a heated exchange that ensued in a tweet about Nigeria being ranked 146 in a list of 180 corrupt countries in Transparency International's recent report.@TachaOfficial who shared a screenshot of Lauretta Onochie allegedly insulting her in a DM exchange, stated that the presidential spokesperson can't take what she dishes out as she recalled how she (Lauretta) once described former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili as "angry birds".See her tweets below;