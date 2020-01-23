



Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano, says Rabiu Kwankwaso, his predecessor, is the most selfish person he has ever seen.





Kwankwaso served as governor of Kano between 1999, 2003, 2011 and 2015, with Ganduje serving as his deputy for two terms.





Both men fell apart shortly after Ganduje succeeded Kwankwaso in 2015.





While receiving some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Kwankwasiyya Movement who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state on Wednesday, Ganduje said Kwankwaso is known for imposing his will on others without concern for the interest of all.





Some of those who defected to the ruling party in the state include Muhammad Taraunu, former member, Kano state house of assembly; Binta Spikin, Kwankwaso’s former spokesperson; Aisha Kaita, a zonal woman leader of PDP in the state; and Idris Bala, a Kwankwasiyya leader.





Ganduje alleged that he made attempts to resolve the issues with the former governor but added that Kwankwaso was not ready to make peace.





“It is natural to be a bit selfish but I have never seen anyone as selfish as Kwankwaso. It was such that he imposed his whims and caprices on all and exploited (all) for his personal benefit, as against the collective interest of all,” he said.





“All of us seated here were with him in the past and we made him what he is politically but had to withdraw from his persistent self-conceit.





“We had initiated reconciliations in the past but Kwankwaso is not the repentant type, it is either his bid that is done or he destroys everything.”





Ganduje earlier accused Kwakwaso of destroying education in the state.





He also alleged that the former governor failed his common entrance examination.



