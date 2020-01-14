



Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has disclosed that the King James Bible which many Christians make use of, was not accurately written.





The clergyman in an article shared on social media opined that the King James Version is similar to a version of one of many sides of an argument.





Omokri further described people who say King James Version was good enough for the early church, as ignorants, adding that KJV was established in 1611, more than 1500 years after the ‘early church’.





He also said it is not funny that many people think that Peter, John, and Paul, among other Apostles, wrote the KJV.

He wrote, “One of the biggest mistake Christians make is to think that the King James Version of The Bible is an exact or evening equivalent translation of the original Hebrew, Aramaic and Greek Scriptures. Not true. Not true at all.





“The King James Version is similar to a version of one of many sides of an argument. When people argue, they tell their ‘own side’ of what transpired. As an independent and objective bystander, you will be foolish if you hear only one side of the argument and conclude based on that.





“Sadly, that is what many people do with the King James Version. And this has led to a situation where their faith is built on lies, half truths and inadvertent errors by the translators.





“There are actually people who have said, ‘If King James Version was good enough for the early church, it is good enough for me!”. Such is the ignorance of many so called Christians that they are unaware that the KJV was established in 1611, more than 1500 years after the ‘early church’. Many people you know, actually think that Peter, John and Paul, among with many of the Apostles, wrote the KJV. I am not joking.”





Omokri who said he had previously dealt with the issue at length, but he will be talking about it again because it takes several dose of medicament to cure some diseases.





“So let me give this another go,” he said.





“One of the Scriptural verses that the KJV got either deliberately or inadvertently wrong is Isaiah 45:11 which reads in that version as follows: “Thus saith the LORD, the Holy One of Israel, and his Maker, Ask me of things to come concerning my sons, and concerning the work of my hands command ye me.” Based on that, many genuine believers have been commanding God. Let me put it this way, it is actually stupid to command God. And the original Hebrew Scriptures never said such.





“The truth, which is clear if you read the original Hebrew, or even if you read the preceding and succeeding verses, is that God speaking through Isaiah was showing disappointment in people who were questioning His judgment.





“The preceding verse (Isaiah 45:10) says: “Woe to the one who says to a father, ‘What have you begotten?’ or to a mother, ‘What have you brought to birth?’” The verse before that (Isaiah 45:9) says: “Does the clay say to the potter, ‘What are you making?’ Does your work say, ‘The potter has no hands’?” Now think. After giving out such warnings as was given in verses 9 and 10, why would God now ask His creations, you and I, to command Him about the work of His hands? The answer is that He did not.





"Almost every other translation gives the right translation to Isaiah 45:11. I will give four below and you can compare them with the KJV: ""This is what the LORD says– the Holy One of Israel, and its Maker: Concerning things to come, do you question me about my children, or give me orders about the work of my hands?"-NIV "Thus says the LORD, the Holy One of Israel, and the one who formed him: "Ask me of things to come; will you command me concerning my children and the work of my hands?"-ESV "This is what the LORD says— the Holy One of Israel and your Creator: "Do you question what I do for my children? Do you give me orders about the work of my hands?"




