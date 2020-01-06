



In a video clip posted on Twitter by journalist, Ahmad Salkida, on Sunday, Andimi pleaded with the Adamawa State Government and CAN leadership to come to his rescue.The cleric, who spoke in Hausa and English intermittently, urged his family not to be afraid, adding that he would return home safely if it is the will of God.He said, “I have never been discouraged because everything is in the hands of God. God who made them to take care of me and leave me alive will touch them… So, I am appealing to fellow reverends, particularly my President, Rev. Joel Billy, who is a strong man of love, that he will do his best to speak with our governor and other necessary agents for my release.“These people (Boko Haram) have been treating me well. They have been feeding me with what I want to eat and they provided me with a nice place to sleep and everything. They have not done anything wrong to me and I believe that God, who made them to act in such a way, is still alive.“By the grace of God, I will be together with my wife, children and colleagues and if the opportunity has not been granted, then maybe it is the will of God. All well wishers and colleagues should be patient. Don’t cry, don’t worry but thank God for everything.”Andimi was on Thursday abducted during the New Year celebration.Meanwhile, the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Crowther Seth, at the inauguration of CAN secretariat in the state, has called for payers for AndimiFintiri said he was aware of and sympathised with CAN over the kidnap of Andimi by Boko Haram terrorists.He said, “As we inaugurate this gigantic edifice, the government is aware of the kidnap of one you who’s the Chairman of CAN, Michika Local Government Area chapter. We are saddened by this development and want to urge prayers for his release. We know that there’s nothing God cannot do.”