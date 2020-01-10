Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State says available statistics from the United Nations shows that there are 996,000 out-of-school children in the state.Masari disclosed this on Friday in Katsina while fielding questions from newsmen in Katsina.He, however, noted that most of the children were not Nigerians.“Since they are now in Nigeria, they become part of our responsibility, and the government is doing what it can to make sure that it addresses the issue of Almajiri roaming the streets,’’ he said.He also said the state would incorporate the Qur’anic education system into the school feeding programme as part of measures to integrate the system into western education.Masari said, “We will work with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and Federal Ministry of Education to see how we can come in the system and improve it.’’He said that census of all the Qur’anic schools in the state would soon be taken with students’ population and locations.The governor said that the state government had made an adequate arrangement with religious leaders on how to ensure the success of the programme.According to him, under the arrangement, any scholar that is from Katsina state will have to go back to his community and teach the ‘Almajiri’ there.“We have to do away with cultural beliefs, a child can learn both Qur’anic and Islamic education at home; he do not need to go far away.“We will also introduce western education into the system,’’ he said.