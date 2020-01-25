The Ministry of Health has confirmed a case of Lassa fever in a young male from Chikun LGA, in Kaduna state.According to the Ministry, the young man whose name was withheld is now being treated at the Infectious Diseases Control Centre.A statement signed by Dr. Amina Baloni, the Commissioner of Health for Kaduna state, urged the public to be calm as all KDSG health facilities are on the alert to look out for cases.He also urged the public to maintain the highest standard of individual hygiene and to report any suspected cases promptly.Baloni also noted that the Ministry of Health has supplied all infectious disease control centers in Kaduna with the necessary commodities and health officials are ready to manage any cases that may arise.He stated that the epidemiology unit is monitoring the situation closely, and all health facilities are on alertHe also stated that suspected cases should be reported to the State Epidemiology unit on 08036045755 or 08027396344 or by contacting the nearest Local Government Health Authority official.