Anthony Joshua has said a “curveball” offer, could tempt Deontay Wilder into a dream undisputed heavyweight championship fight.Joshua, speaking to Sky Sports, also revealed he has held meetings to discuss how to set it up.WBC champion Wilder will face Tyson Fury in a rematch on February 22, while Joshua will defend his newly-regained IBF, WBA and WBO titles against either Kubrat Pulev or Oleksandr Usyk, whose representatives he met for negotiations last week.“We’ve had meetings. That same meeting with Usyk’s manager, afterwards we had another meeting to potentially put an offer in to solidify [a fight with Wilder] before they have even had their fight, and before I have my next fight.“Everyone wants Wilder to win because [a fight with me] is what everyone wants to see. Wilder has a great right hand, I have a great left hand. It is a great boxing match.“We had a meeting about that. It has great potential. I heard [Wilder and Fury] have a third fight lined up towards the end of the year but we have to throw a curveball in there.“Something that gets Wilder’s attention providing he wins so that he thinks to himself: ‘Even though I have a rematch clause, I’ll see how I can manipulate my contract, get out of it, and fight for the undisputed championship’,” Joshua said.